Shinde Sena minister Shirsat gets tax notice

Thu, 10 July 2025
17:35
Maharashtra minister for social justice Sanjay Shirsat/ANI Photo
Maharashtra minister for social justice Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday said he has received a notice from the Income Tax department seeking an explanation of the increase in his assets between the 2019 and 2024 assembly elections.   

The Aurangabad (West) MLA who belongs to the Shiv Sena led by deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also told reporters outside the legislature complex here that Shinde's son, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, too had received a notice. 

But later he corrected himself, stating he had no idea about Shrikant Shinde receiving any I-T notice. 

"Some people had filed a complaint against me with the Income Tax department, based on which I was issued a notice. I was supposed to respond on Wednesday, but requested for more time. I will give a proper response. Nothing wrong has been done," Shirsat said, when asked by reporters about a viral video where he is heard talking about the I-T notice. 

The notice was about the rise in his declared assets between two elections, he said.  

"People think no action is taken against political leaders. This is not the case. I will reply to the notice legally," the minister added.   

Asked if he suspected any conspiracy against him, Shirsat said, "Some people complained and the Income Tax department took notice.....The system is doing its work and I have no problem with it. I am not under any pressure." -- PTI

