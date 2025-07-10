Seven injured as bus overturns in J-K's Udhampur

12:42





At least seven passengers were injured after the bus they were travelling in skid off the road and overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said. The incident occurred near Highway School, Sunetar, in Ramnagar tehsil. Locals of the area informed officials and assisted in the rescue operations.