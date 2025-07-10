HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Seven injured as bus overturns in J-K's Udhampur

Thu, 10 July 2025
12:42
At least seven passengers were injured after the bus they were travelling in skid off the road and overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said. The incident occurred near Highway School, Sunetar, in Ramnagar tehsil. Locals of the area informed officials and assisted in the rescue operations. 

"A passenger bus skid off the road near Highway School, Sunetar, and overturned close to the roadside in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district, injuring at least six to seven people," officials said. They added that all the injured passengers sustained minor injuries and are in stable condition. -- ANI

