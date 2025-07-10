Senior citizen trying to get refund for cancelled flight tickets duped of Rs 7.51 lakh

20:16





Santha Nandkumar Menon (77) lost money in transactions that took place between June 26 and July 4, the Juhu police station official said.





"In April, she had booked two tickets on a Mumbai-Coimbatore flight. In May, the tickets were cancelled and she was trying to get refund. In this process, she called a number she got from the internet that claimed it was the customer care number of the airline. The person who answered on this number made her download a link, fill up forms etc, which led to Rs 7.51 lakh getting withdrawn from her bank accounts," he said.





A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, the police station official said. -- PTI

A senior citizen was cheated of Rs 7.51 lakh while she as trying to get refund for flight tickets, a police official said on Thursday.