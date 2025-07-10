HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SC allows EC to conduct Special Intensive Revision in Bihar

Thu, 10 July 2025
15:20
Supreme Court allows the Election Commission of India to continue with its exercise of conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. Supreme Court says that it is of the prima facie opinion that in the interest of justice, the Election Commission to also consider including documents like Aadhaar, Ration Card and Voter ID card etc. during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi questioned Dwivedi over the exclusion of Aadhaar card in the SIR drive in Bihar and said the ECI had nothing to do with citizenship of a person and it was the Ministry of Home Affairs' domain.

3rd Test Updates: England opt to bat; Bumrah returns

LIVE! SC allows EC to conduct Special Intensive Revision in Bihar

Consider taking Aadhaar, PAN as proof: SC to EC on SIR

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Election Commission of India on the timing of the Special Intensive Revision drive in poll-bound Bihar saying it went to the 'root of democracy and power to vote' while rejecting the argument...

No vacancy for Karnataka CM, I am here, says Siddaramaiah
No vacancy for Karnataka CM, I am here, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismisses rumors of a leadership change, stating he will complete his full five-year term.

'His Karma Was To Sacrifice His Life For The Nation'
'His Karma Was To Sacrifice His Life For The Nation'

Major Padmapani Acharya was awarded the Mahavir Chakra for his courage in the Kargil War.

