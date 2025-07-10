SC allows EC to conduct Special Intensive Revision in Bihar

15:20





A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi questioned Dwivedi over the exclusion of Aadhaar card in the SIR drive in Bihar and said the ECI had nothing to do with citizenship of a person and it was the Ministry of Home Affairs' domain.

Supreme Court allows the Election Commission of India to continue with its exercise of conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. Supreme Court says that it is of the prima facie opinion that in the interest of justice, the Election Commission to also consider including documents like Aadhaar, Ration Card and Voter ID card etc. during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.