Rupee rises 4 paise to settle at 85.69 against US dollar

18:54





Forex traders said the Indian rupee ended the day in green against the US dollar amid firm expectations that India and the US will reach a deal soon.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a positive note at 85.62 against the US dollar, and traded in a range of 85.69 and 85.53 during the day.





The local unit finally settled for the day at 85.69 (provisional), up 4 paise from its previous close.





On Wednesday, the rupee closed flat at 85.73 against the US dollar on Wednesday. -- PTI

