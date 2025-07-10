Rupee rises 4 paise to settle at 85.69 against US dollar

The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day higher by 4 paise at 85.69 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by US-India trade deal optimism, even as domestic equity markets were closed in the negative territory.
Forex traders said the Indian rupee ended the day in green against the US dollar amid firm expectations that India and the US will reach a deal soon.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a positive note at 85.62 against the US dollar, and traded in a range of 85.69 and 85.53 during the day.
The local unit finally settled for the day at 85.69 (provisional), up 4 paise from its previous close.
On Wednesday, the rupee closed flat at 85.73 against the US dollar on Wednesday. -- PTI