Priya Nair named first woman CEO & MD of HUL

Nair, currently president, beauty & wellbeing, Unilever, has been appointed for a period of five years.





She replaces Rohit Jawa who will step down as CEO and MD on July 31, 2025 to pursue the next chapter in his personal and professional journey, the FMCG major said in a statement.





Jawa took over as the CEO and MD of HUL in 2023.





Nair will also join the HUL Board, subject to necessary approvals, and continue to be a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE), the company added.





"Priya has had an outstanding career in HUL and Unilever. I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance," HUL chairman Nitin Paranjpe said.





Nair joined HUL in 1995 and held several sales and marketing roles across home care, beauty & wellbeing, and personal care businesses. -- PTI

