Piramal Realty sells penthouse, 2 duplex flats to single buyer in Mumbai for Rs 100 cr

Thu, 10 July 2025
19:13
Representational image
Piramal Realty on Thursday said it has sold a sea-facing penthouse and two duplex apartments in its housing project in Mumbai for more than Rs 100 crore to a single buyer. 

The company did not disclose the name of the buyer. 

In a statement, Piramal Realty said it has "completed the sale of a penthouse and duplex apartments worth over Rs 100 crore in a single transaction at its flagship development, Piramal Mahalaxmi". 

These residences, covering over 13,000 sq ft of carpet area, are located on the highest floors of a tower, offering uninterrupted views of the 225-acre Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Arabian Sea, the company said. 

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. 

It has 13 million sq ft of residential real estate under development in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). -- PTI

3rd Test Updates: England go slow and steady
LIVE! Ganeshotsav declared as Maharashtra state festival
Tennis player shot dead by father in Gurugram
Asset jump: Shinde Sena minister Shirsat gets tax notice
Vadodara bridge collapse: 16 dead, search on for missing
