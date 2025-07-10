No vacancy for CM post: Siddaramaiah on leadership change

14:04





He added that his deputy, DK Shivakumar, himself noted that there is no vacancy for the CM post. "No discussion took place (on CM position), that is my reply. DK Shivakumar himself said that there is no vacancy for the CM post...Whatever decision is taken by the high command, both of us will follow; we will obey it," Siddaramaiah told reporters when asked about the possibility of a change of guard in the government.





Asked about the purpose of AICC in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala, conducting one-on-one meetings with MLAs, the Chief Minister asked the reporters to pose the question to the former himself.





"Surjewala clearly said that there is no discussion about leadership change at all. He clearly said there is no discussion related to leadership change. When did he himself clarify why there should be speculations? It's all discussed only in the media, not at the party level at all.





"I sought an appointment to meet Rahul Gandhi today. So far, no information," Siddaramaiah said. Siddaramaiah's remarks come amid persistent rumours that the Congress high command could push for a rotational leadership formula, handing over the reins to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar midway through the term. -- ANI

