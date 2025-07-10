HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No vacancy for CM post: Siddaramaiah on leadership change

Thu, 10 July 2025
Share:
14:04
image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday dismissed any leadership change in the state government, saying that there was no discussion in the Congress regarding the change of the chief minister's post.

He added that his deputy, DK Shivakumar, himself noted that there is no vacancy for the CM post. "No discussion took place (on CM position), that is my reply. DK Shivakumar himself said that there is no vacancy for the CM post...Whatever decision is taken by the high command, both of us will follow; we will obey it," Siddaramaiah told reporters when asked about the possibility of a change of guard in the government. 

Asked about the purpose of AICC in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala, conducting one-on-one meetings with MLAs, the Chief Minister asked the reporters to pose the question to the former himself. 

"Surjewala clearly said that there is no discussion about leadership change at all. He clearly said there is no discussion related to leadership change. When did he himself clarify why there should be speculations? It's all discussed only in the media, not at the party level at all.

"I sought an appointment to meet Rahul Gandhi today. So far, no information," Siddaramaiah said. Siddaramaiah's remarks come amid persistent rumours that the Congress high command could push for a rotational leadership formula, handing over the reins to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar midway through the term. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No vacancy for CM post: Siddaramaiah on leadership change
LIVE! No vacancy for CM post: Siddaramaiah on leadership change

SC questions Bihar voter list review, EC gives assurance
SC questions Bihar voter list review, EC gives assurance

The Supreme Court began hearing petitions challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, raising concerns about the process and its impact on citizens.

AI 171 Crash: No Closure In Sight As Questions Linger
AI 171 Crash: No Closure In Sight As Questions Linger

The truth about what triggered the fatal crash of the Dreamliner should not only help bring the guilty to book, but also outline the future course of action in aviation safety, notes Nivedita Mookerji.

Gurugram 'works from home' after night of downpour
Gurugram 'works from home' after night of downpour

Heavy overnight rain in Gurugram caused widespread waterlogging and traffic gridlock, bringing the city to a standstill. Several residential areas and major roads were inundated, leading to commuter chaos.

What Does Keeladi Tell Us About Our Civilisation?
What Does Keeladi Tell Us About Our Civilisation?

'Archaeological sites like Keeladi, having remained buried for 2,500 years, have come out and speak now.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD