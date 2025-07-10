HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Manipal to acquire Pune-based Sahyadri Hospitals

Thu, 10 July 2025
Share:
00:40
image
Manipal Hospitals on Wednesday said it will acquire Pune-based Sahyadri Hospitals from global investor Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for an undisclosed amount. 

The hospital chain has inked definitive agreements with Ontario Teachers' for the acquisition. 

However, industry sources pegged the deal at over Rs 6,000 crore. 

The acquisition will bring Manipal's total bed count to about 12,000, making it one of India's largest hospital networks, the Bengaluru-based healthcare major said in a statement. 

The acquisition of Pune-based Sahyadri Hospitals will add 11 hospitals to Manipal's network across Pune, Nashik, Ahilya Nagar and Karad, increasing its total number of hospitals to 49, it added. 

Through this acquisition, Manipal will expand its presence in western India, in line with its strategy to augment its pan-India footprint, it noted. 

"With the strong partnership of our valued stakeholders like Temasek and our other investors, we are excited to grow our operations and bring Manipal's trusted brand of quality healthcare to many more patients," Manipal Health Enterprises MD & CEO Dilip Jose said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India spared as US slaps tariffs on 20 nations amid talks
India spared as US slaps tariffs on 20 nations amid talks

India has not been included in the list of countries issued tariff letters by the US, providing relief to Indian exporters as trade agreement negotiations continue. The US has issued tariff letters to about 20 countries so far.

LIVE! 2 die, 28 hospitalised after drinking toddy in Hyderabad
LIVE! 2 die, 28 hospitalised after drinking toddy in Hyderabad

RG Kar murder: Court rejects parents' scene visit plea
RG Kar murder: Court rejects parents' scene visit plea

A Kolkata court rejected a petition by the parents of the R G Kar Hospital rape-murder victim to allow their lawyer to visit the scene of the crime, citing a lack of legal basis and potential violation of established procedure.

2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj
2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj

Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed when a Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed near Churu, Rajasthan. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

Musk's Starlink gets nod to offer satellite internet in India
Musk's Starlink gets nod to offer satellite internet in India

India's space regulator INSPACe has granted a license to Starlink to offer space-based internet services in the country. The authorization is valid for five years and subject to regulatory provisions and clearances.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD