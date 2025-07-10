HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man arrested for driving car on platform of Gwalior railway station

Thu, 10 July 2025
23:32
A man was arrested here after he drove a car on a platform of the Gwalior railway station, causing panic, the police said on Thursday. 

Nitin Rathore, the accused, was drunk when the incident took place on Wednesday night, said an official. 

A video of the incident went viral. As the Lucknow-New Delhi Intercity Express was standing on platform number one, suddenly a car entered and came to a halt next to the train, the official said. 

The sight caused confusion and panic among passengers, but Railway Protection Force personnel quickly took the driver in their custody and moved the vehicle out. 

"The young man was in a state of intoxication...he was stopped immediately and his car was seized. He was released on bail later. Action has been taken against him under the relevant section of the Railway Act," said RPF station in-charge Manoj Sharma. -- PTI

