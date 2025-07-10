Look How Much Investment Bankers Earned!

11:48





This rise came despite a 16 per cent drop in funds raised, with domestic ECM totalling $25.7 billion compared to a record $30.8 billion in H1 2024. The number of ECM deals also fell 31 per cent, from 286 to 196.





IPOs surged 21 per cent to $5.9 billion, the highest first-half total ever, driven by two $1 billion IPOs from HDB Financial Services and Hexaware. However, the number of IPOs dropped 30 per cent to 110. Follow-on offerings, including block deals, qualified institutional placements, and rights issues, totalled $18.4 billion, down 29 per cent from last year's record $26 billion. Notable follow-on deals included MakeMyTrip's $1.66 billion raise on Nasdaq and $1.51 billion block deals each by British American Tobacco in ITC and Singtel in Bharti Airtel.





Industry experts hailed the first half as a strong period for investment banking, predicting hefty bonuses for dealmakers. With a robust deal pipeline, the outlook for the second half remains optimistic, they said.





-- Samie Modak, Business Standard

Investment bankers earned an estimated $273 million in fees from equity capital market (ECM) activities in the first half of 2025, a 3.4 per cent increase from $264 million in the same period last year, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.