HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Look How Much Investment Bankers Earned!

Thu, 10 July 2025
Share:
11:48
image
Investment bankers earned an estimated $273 million in fees from equity capital market (ECM) activities in the first half of 2025, a 3.4 per cent increase from $264 million in the same period last year, according to LSEG Data & Analytics. 

This rise came despite a 16 per cent drop in funds raised, with domestic ECM totalling $25.7 billion compared to a record $30.8 billion in H1 2024. The number of ECM deals also fell 31 per cent, from 286 to 196. 

IPOs surged 21 per cent to $5.9 billion, the highest first-half total ever, driven by two $1 billion IPOs from HDB Financial Services and Hexaware. However, the number of IPOs dropped 30 per cent to 110. Follow-on offerings, including block deals, qualified institutional placements, and rights issues, totalled $18.4 billion, down 29 per cent from last year's record $26 billion. Notable follow-on deals included MakeMyTrip's $1.66 billion raise on Nasdaq and $1.51 billion block deals each by British American Tobacco in ITC and Singtel in Bharti Airtel. 

Industry experts hailed the first half as a strong period for investment banking, predicting hefty bonuses for dealmakers. With a robust deal pipeline, the outlook for the second half remains optimistic, they said. 

-- Samie Modak, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mandated under Constitution: SC on revision of electoral rolls
LIVE! Mandated under Constitution: SC on revision of electoral rolls

Big celebs among 29 booked for 'endorsing' betting apps
Big celebs among 29 booked for 'endorsing' betting apps

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case to look into the role of more than two dozen celebrities, including actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj, apart from some social media influencers and...

Scared Delhiites leave homes as 4.4-quake sends tremors
Scared Delhiites leave homes as 4.4-quake sends tremors

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck near Jhajjar in Haryana, causing tremors across the Delhi-NCR region. The earthquake's epicenter was located 3 km northeast of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi.

SC steps in for Kerala nurse on death row in Yemen
SC steps in for Kerala nurse on death row in Yemen

Nimisha Priya, 38, a nurse from Palakkad district of Kerala, was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017. She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.

What Does Keeladi Tell Us About Our Civilisation?
What Does Keeladi Tell Us About Our Civilisation?

'Archaeological sites like Keeladi, having remained buried for 2,500 years, have come out and speak now.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD