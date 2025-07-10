Law college gangrape: Govt submits progress report of probe

15:09





The court also looked into the case diary of the police in the alleged gang rape of a student by an alumnus and two seniors on South Calcutta Law College campus. The progress report on the investigation was submitted in a sealed envelope.





A division bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen directed the state government to submit a report on further progress in the investigation into the case after four weeks. The matter will come up for hearing again on July 17, the court directed. The division bench, also comprising Justice Smita Das De, while directing that a copy of the report be given to the lawyer of the family of the student, instructed them not to divulge the content of the report to anyone.





The bench had on July 3 directed the state government to file a report on the progress of the investigation into the South Calcutta Law College gang rape case in the form of an affidavit. It had also directed the state to produce the case diary of the investigation before it. Three PILs were filed in connection with the alleged gang rape of the student on the law college campus. -- PTI

