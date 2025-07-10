HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Law college gangrape: Govt submits progress report of probe

Thu, 10 July 2025
Share:
15:09
image
The West Bengal government on Thursday submitted a progress report before the Calcutta High Court on the investigation by the Kolkata Police into the alleged gang rape of a student in a law college in Kolkata. 

The court also looked into the case diary of the police in the alleged gang rape of a student by an alumnus and two seniors on South Calcutta Law College campus. The progress report on the investigation was submitted in a sealed envelope. 

A division bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen directed the state government to submit a report on further progress in the investigation into the case after four weeks. The matter will come up for hearing again on July 17, the court directed. The division bench, also comprising Justice Smita Das De, while directing that a copy of the report be given to the lawyer of the family of the student, instructed them not to divulge the content of the report to anyone. 

The bench had on July 3 directed the state government to file a report on the progress of the investigation into the South Calcutta Law College gang rape case in the form of an affidavit. It had also directed the state to produce the case diary of the investigation before it. Three PILs were filed in connection with the alleged gang rape of the student on the law college campus. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mukesh Ambani doesn't speak Marathi, try him: BJP to MNS
LIVE! Mukesh Ambani doesn't speak Marathi, try him: BJP to MNS

SC questions Bihar voter list review, EC gives assurance
SC questions Bihar voter list review, EC gives assurance

The Supreme Court began hearing petitions challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, raising concerns about the process and its impact on citizens.

3rd Test Updates: Pace war set to explode at Lord's
3rd Test Updates: Pace war set to explode at Lord's

AI 171 Crash: No Closure In Sight As Questions Linger
AI 171 Crash: No Closure In Sight As Questions Linger

The truth about what triggered the fatal crash of the Dreamliner should not only help bring the guilty to book, but also outline the future course of action in aviation safety, notes Nivedita Mookerji.

Mitti: Ek Nayi Pehchaan Review
Mitti: Ek Nayi Pehchaan Review

Ishwak Singh's earnestness and the rustic energy of his mates keeps Mitti engaging, even when it starts to get preachy, observes Deepa Gahlot.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD