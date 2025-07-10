Hyderabad toddy tragedy: Toll goes up to four, 44 hospitalised

17:00

Telangana health minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha visited state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences and enquired about the health condition of the affected people from the doctors.





He instructed the health officials to provide better medical services to all the affected people.





The minister told reporters that 31 people were undergoing treatment at NIMS, six at the state-run Gandhi Hospital, and seven others were undergoing treatment in different private hospitals.





He said their conditions are stable, and dialysis is being performed for four of them.





The patients are likely to be discharged in four to five days.





The government will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, Rajanarasimha said, adding stern action will be taken against those responsible.





Measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring, he said.





According to a police official of Cyberabad, they have registered four cases of suspicious death.





The affected people had fallen ill after allegedly consuming toddy, he said.





"We cannot conclusively say unless we get the postmortem report. The postmortem report is still awaited. Viscera has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. Once the report comes, we can say about the cause of death and accordingly the sections will be altered, the official further said. -- PTI

