HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hyderabad toddy tragedy: Toll goes up to four, 44 hospitalised

Thu, 10 July 2025
Share:
17:00
File image
File image
The death toll in the "adulterated" toddy tragedy here has gone up to four, and 44 others were undergoing treatment in different hospitals here, officials said on Thursday. 

Telangana health minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha visited state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences and enquired about the health condition of the affected people from the doctors. 

He instructed the health officials to provide better medical services to all the affected people. 

The minister told reporters that 31 people were undergoing treatment at NIMS, six at the state-run Gandhi Hospital, and seven others were undergoing treatment in different private hospitals. 

He said their conditions are stable, and dialysis is being performed for four of them. 

The patients are likely to be discharged in four to five days. 

The government will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, Rajanarasimha said, adding stern action will be taken against those responsible. 

Measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring, he said. 

According to a police official of Cyberabad, they have registered four cases of suspicious death. 

The affected people had fallen ill after allegedly consuming toddy, he said. 

"We cannot conclusively say unless we get the postmortem report. The postmortem report is still awaited. Viscera has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. Once the report comes, we can say about the cause of death and accordingly the sections will be altered, the official further said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: England lose both openers
3rd Test Updates: England lose both openers

LIVE! Officials knew Vadodara bridge would fall: Activist
LIVE! Officials knew Vadodara bridge would fall: Activist

Can Nimisha Priya Escape Death In Yemen?
Can Nimisha Priya Escape Death In Yemen?

'You know the situation in Yemen now. There is no government there.''The rebels are in control. So, there is no diplomatic channel through which we can negotiate.'

Bihar voter list review a constitutional mandate, says SC
Bihar voter list review a constitutional mandate, says SC

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi, however, questioned the timing of the exercise, besides offering its prima facie view that Aadhaar card, voter ID card and ration cards could be considered during the SIR in Bihar.

Gill's Toss Woes Continue at Lord's
Gill's Toss Woes Continue at Lord's

India captain Shubman Gill, who has now lost all three tosses in the series, admitted he was uncertain about the call anyway.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD