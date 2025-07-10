HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ganeshotsav declared as Maharashtra state festival

Thu, 10 July 2025
19:30
The public Ganeshotsav, a tradition over 100 years old, has been officially declared as the "Maharashtra State Festival". 

The announcement was made in the Legislative Assembly by the state's minister of cultural affairs, Ashish Shelar, on Thursday, a press note from the culture minister's office said. 

While making a statement in the assembly, minister Ashish Shelar said, "Public Ganeshotsav was started in Maharashtra in 1893 by Lokmanya Tilak. This festival is deeply rooted in social, national, freedom, self-respect, and linguistic pride. It continues in the same spirit today. It is a matter of pride and honour for Maharashtra." 

He emphasised that the Government of Maharashtra is committed to preserving and promoting the cultural significance and global presence of this festival. 

He also highlighted that certain individuals, for various reasons, have attempted to challenge the traditional public celebration of Ganeshotsav in different courts. 

However, the Mahayuti government--under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar--has acted swiftly to overcome all such restrictions and legal hurdles. -- ANI

