BSE Sensex top losers today

Thu, 10 July 2025
17:45
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure on Thursday due to weakness in IT and telecom stocks as investors turned cautious ahead of the start of earnings season, with tech major TCS scheduled to announce its Q1 numbers later in the day. 

Tariff-related uncertainty also dampened investor sentiment in the market, traders said. 

Sliding for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 345.80 points or 0.41 percent to settle at 83,190.28. 

On similar lines, the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 120.85 points or 0.47 per cent to 25,355.25. 

A positive momentum in global equities, however, restricted the loss in the domestic markets. 

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Infosys, Bharat Electronics, Tech Mahindra and Eternal were major laggards.

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: England 83-2 at lunch on Day 1
3rd Test Updates: England 83-2 at lunch on Day 1

LIVE! Shinde Sena minister Shirsat gets tax notice
LIVE! Shinde Sena minister Shirsat gets tax notice

Can Nimisha Priya Escape Death In Yemen?
Can Nimisha Priya Escape Death In Yemen?

'You know the situation in Yemen now. There is no government there.''The rebels are in control. So, there is no diplomatic channel through which we can negotiate.'

Official admitted Vadodara bridge unsafe in 2022: Activist
Official admitted Vadodara bridge unsafe in 2022: Activist

An activist claims to have alerted officials about the dangerous condition of a bridge in Gujarat's Vadodara district three years before it collapsed, resulting in 15 deaths. The activist alleges that despite warnings, no timely action...

Reddy in history books after twin strikes at Lord's
Reddy in history books after twin strikes at Lord's

Reddy, brought into the attack just after the first hour of play in the 14th over, struck twice in his very first over by removing both England openers.

