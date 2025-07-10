BSE Sensex top losers today

17:45





Tariff-related uncertainty also dampened investor sentiment in the market, traders said.





Sliding for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 345.80 points or 0.41 percent to settle at 83,190.28.





On similar lines, the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 120.85 points or 0.47 per cent to 25,355.25.





A positive momentum in global equities, however, restricted the loss in the domestic markets.





From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Infosys, Bharat Electronics, Tech Mahindra and Eternal were major laggards.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure on Thursday due to weakness in IT and telecom stocks as investors turned cautious ahead of the start of earnings season, with tech major TCS scheduled to announce its Q1 numbers later in the day.