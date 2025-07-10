2 students 'stab' school director to death in Haryana

23:35





The accused fled after stabbing the school director multiple times, police said.





In CCTV footage, the two students are seen running out of the school building.





Jagbir Singh Pannu, a resident of Putthi village, was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar, where doctors declared him dead, Hansi's superintendent of police Amit Yashvardhan said.





An initial investigation by police indicated that the accused might have been enraged for being reprimanded by the school director for not trimming their hair and on other disciplinary issues.





Baas police station in-charge Inspector Mandeep said the victim was aged around 55 years.





Asked if both the accused were minors, the SP said, "They are students of Classes 11 and 12 and are from Baas village, where the incident occurred."





He added that as part of counselling activities, Pannu used to tell the students to keep their hair tidy and tuck in their shirts. -- PTI

The director of a private school in Haryana's Hisar district was allegedly stabbed to death by two students on the premises of the institute on Thursday, with police claiming that the accused were reportedly angry over being reprimanded by the victim for indiscipline.