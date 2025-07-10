HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 students 'stab' school director to death in Haryana

Thu, 10 July 2025
Share:
23:35
image
The director of a private school in Haryana's Hisar district was allegedly stabbed to death by two students on the premises of the institute on Thursday, with police claiming that the accused were reportedly angry over being reprimanded by the victim for indiscipline.

The accused fled after stabbing the school director multiple times, police said.

In CCTV footage, the two students are seen running out of the school building.

Jagbir Singh Pannu, a resident of Putthi village, was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar, where doctors declared him dead, Hansi's superintendent of police Amit Yashvardhan said.

An initial investigation by police indicated that the accused might have been enraged for being reprimanded by the school director for not trimming their hair and on other disciplinary issues.

Baas police station in-charge Inspector Mandeep said the victim was aged around 55 years.

Asked if both the accused were minors, the SP said, "They are students of Classes 11 and 12 and are from Baas village, where the incident occurred." 

He added that as part of counselling activities, Pannu used to tell the students to keep their hair tidy and tuck in their shirts. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: Root inches closer to his hundred
3rd Test Updates: Root inches closer to his hundred

LIVE! Shukla's Axiom-4 mission may return to earth on July 14
LIVE! Shukla's Axiom-4 mission may return to earth on July 14

Vadodara bridge collapse: 17 dead, search on for missing
Vadodara bridge collapse: 17 dead, search on for missing

The death toll in the collapse of a bridge over the Mahisagar river in Gujarat's Vadodara district has risen to 15. Rescue operations are ongoing to find the missing.

ED probes Chhangur Baba's Rs 106-cr conversion racket
ED probes Chhangur Baba's Rs 106-cr conversion racket

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the assets and finances of Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, the alleged mastermind of an illegal religious-conversion racket in Uttar Pradesh. The ED has written to various authorities and...

Asset jump: Shinde Sena minister Shirsat gets tax notice
Asset jump: Shinde Sena minister Shirsat gets tax notice

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat received an Income Tax notice regarding an increase in his assets between the 2019 and 2024 elections. He initially claimed MP Shrikant Shinde also received a notice but later retracted the statement.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD