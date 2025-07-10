HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 die, 28 hospitalised after drinking toddy in Hyderabad

Thu, 10 July 2025
00:39
File image
Two people died and as many as 28 people, including 12 women, were hospitalised in Hyderabad after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy, officials said on Wednesday. 

Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty told PTI that it is alleged that two people died after consuming the adulterated toddy. 

He, however, said the exact cause will be established only after the post-mortem. 

State excise and prohibition department officials in a statement said 28 people fell ill after allegedly consuming the toddy. 

The state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, where the patients are being treated, in a statement, said three patients are critically ill. 

More than 15 people were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday night. 

By Wednesday morning, this number had increased to 28, a statement from the department said. 

The affected people consumed toddy in different toddy shops on July 6 and July 8 in Kukatpally, Balanagar, and other areas of the city, and they were initially admitted to different hospitals on Tuesday after complaining of ill health--acute gastroenteritis. 

Three patients are critical. 

One is on Inotropic support and is undergoing dialysis. 

One is on ventilator, and dialysis is planned for another, NIMS said in a statement. 

Telangana minister for excise and prohibition Jupally Krishna Rao on Wednesday visited NIMS Hospital and met the affected persons. 

As all the affected persons were having common symptoms, consumption of adulterated toddy is suspected to be the cause, as per preliminary information, the minister said. 

He said the police and excise officials have registered cases in connection with the incident and launched an investigation. 

Excise department officials said they apprehended five persons in connection with the case. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India spared as US slaps tariffs on 20 nations amid talks
India spared as US slaps tariffs on 20 nations amid talks

India has not been included in the list of countries issued tariff letters by the US, providing relief to Indian exporters as trade agreement negotiations continue. The US has issued tariff letters to about 20 countries so far.

RG Kar murder: Court rejects parents' scene visit plea
RG Kar murder: Court rejects parents' scene visit plea

A Kolkata court rejected a petition by the parents of the R G Kar Hospital rape-murder victim to allow their lawyer to visit the scene of the crime, citing a lack of legal basis and potential violation of established procedure.

2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj
2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj

Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed when a Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed near Churu, Rajasthan. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

Musk's Starlink gets nod to offer satellite internet in India
Musk's Starlink gets nod to offer satellite internet in India

India's space regulator INSPACe has granted a license to Starlink to offer space-based internet services in the country. The authorization is valid for five years and subject to regulatory provisions and clearances.

