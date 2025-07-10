2 die, 28 hospitalised after drinking toddy in Hyderabad

00:39

File image





Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty told PTI that it is alleged that two people died after consuming the adulterated toddy.





He, however, said the exact cause will be established only after the post-mortem.





State excise and prohibition department officials in a statement said 28 people fell ill after allegedly consuming the toddy.





The state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, where the patients are being treated, in a statement, said three patients are critically ill.





More than 15 people were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday night.





By Wednesday morning, this number had increased to 28, a statement from the department said.





The affected people consumed toddy in different toddy shops on July 6 and July 8 in Kukatpally, Balanagar, and other areas of the city, and they were initially admitted to different hospitals on Tuesday after complaining of ill health--acute gastroenteritis.





Three patients are critical.





One is on Inotropic support and is undergoing dialysis.





One is on ventilator, and dialysis is planned for another, NIMS said in a statement.





Telangana minister for excise and prohibition Jupally Krishna Rao on Wednesday visited NIMS Hospital and met the affected persons.





As all the affected persons were having common symptoms, consumption of adulterated toddy is suspected to be the cause, as per preliminary information, the minister said.





He said the police and excise officials have registered cases in connection with the incident and launched an investigation.





Excise department officials said they apprehended five persons in connection with the case. -- PTI

