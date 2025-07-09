Teacher held for sexually abusing male student seeks bail

23:44





The application is expected to be heard in the coming days and its details are not available.





The English language teacher, who is married, allegedly took the minor boy to luxury hotels where she allegedly abused him, the police said.





The police have claimed that the accused became attracted to the 16-year-old student during various meetings regarding the school's annual function in December 2023.





She allegedly made her first sexual advance in January 2024.





The teacher used to take the minor to luxury hotels where she allegedly abused him, the police said.





Soon after the accused teacher started taking the teenager to expensive hotels to sexually assault him, the student developed acute anxiety.





She then allegedly gave him some anti-anxiety pills, the official said.





The police stated that the teacher would also often allegedly get the boy drunk before abusing him. -- PTI

A 40-year-old female teacher of a prominent school, arrested for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor male student, on Wednesday moved a bail application before a court.