HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Space regulator nod for Elon Musk's Starlink in India

Wed, 09 July 2025
Share:
19:17
image
India's space regulator INSPACe has granted a licence to Elon Musk-run Starlink to offer space-based internet services in the country. 

The Indian National Space Authorisation and Promotion Centre has granted authorisation to Starlink Satellite Communications to enable the provisioning of Starlink Gen1 Constellation capacity over India, the space sector regulator said on its website. 

The authorisation is valid for a five-year period. 

Starlink had been eyeing the Indian market since 2022 for launching commercial operations. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj
2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj

Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed when a Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed near Churu, Rajasthan. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

LIVE! Space regulator nod for Elon Musk's Starlink in India
LIVE! Space regulator nod for Elon Musk's Starlink in India

India-origin Sabih Khan appointed new COO of Apple
India-origin Sabih Khan appointed new COO of Apple

Apple Inc has named India-origin Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a key move in its long-planned leadership transition.Khan, 58, who has been with Apple for 30 years and is currently the senior vice president...

Drunk driver rams car into Kanwariyas in UP, 3 hurt
Drunk driver rams car into Kanwariyas in UP, 3 hurt

A drunk driver in Ghaziabad rammed his car into a group of Kanwariyas, injuring three. Enraged pilgrims damaged the vehicle and assaulted the driver before police intervened.

Shubhanshu Shukla grows moong, methi in Space
Shubhanshu Shukla grows moong, methi in Space

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla conducts experiments on the International Space Station, focusing on seed germination, microalgae deployment, and stem cell research in microgravity.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD