Public transport disrupted across the country amid Bharat Bandh protests

Wed, 09 July 2025
10:20
Cngress workers participating in 'Bihar Bandh' lie down on the road
Public transportation was disrupted in various parts of the country on Wednesday following the 'Bharat Bandh' protests, called by ten central trade unions, intensified.

In Odisha, members of the Khordha District unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) blocked the national highway at Bhubaneswar to support the 'Bharat Bandh'. In Kerala, shops and shopping malls in Kottayam remain closed in support of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by 10 central trade unions. Members of Biju Janata Dal's (RJD) students' wing blocked the train tracks at Jehanabad railway station in Bihar, supporting 'Bharat Bandh' called by a joint forum of 10 central trade unions and their affiliates. 

In West Bengal, train services have been affected as protesters blocked tracks at various railway stations, including Jadavpur. Bus drivers of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) were seen wearing helmets on duty, a move initiated to ensure their safety. The state-run public transport authority has distributed helmets to drivers operating on various routes, except in the Darjeeling Hills region. -- ANI

Ruling Shiv Sena's MLA Sanjay Gaikwad allegedly slapped an employee of a canteen at the MLA's hostel in Mumbai after complaining about being served stale food.

'40 percent of voters in Bihar will be excluded.'

This would be a 100 per cent jump over 2024, when the state had logged tourist inflow of 650 million

Rising inflation and stagnant wages are forcing a number of salaried professionals to venture into the bike taxi service as part-time riders.

