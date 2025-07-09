HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CBI team visits homes of 3 BJP workers killed in post-poll violence in Bengal

Wed, 09 July 2025
20:53
File image
A Central Bureau of Investigation team on Wednesday visited the residences of three BJP workers who were killed allegedly in 2019 post-poll violence in Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an officer said. 

The CBI on Saturday took over the probe into the killing of three BJP workers - Pradip Mondal, Devdas Mondal and Sukanta Mondal - in Sandeshkhali area. 

The CBI has registered an FIR against former Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh, who is the prime accused in the case. 

The team of CBI officers also went to the SDPO office in Minakhan before going to Pradip Mondal's residence in Sandeshkhali. 

They also visited the houses of the other two BJP workers killed in the post-poll violence, he said. 

"The officers spoke to family members of Pradip Mondal at his Sandeshkhali residence. After that, they also visited the houses of the other two persons killed. They also spoke to the locals there," the officer said. 

The CBI took over the probe following an order from the Calcutta high court on June 30, directing the central agency to constitute a Special Investigation Team to handle the case with "utmost seriousness". 

The court also mandated that the probe be supervised by a CBI joint director. 

The three BJP workers were killed during post-poll violence in Sandeshkhali in 2019, when a mob allegedly led by Sheikh attacked their village. 

The case was initially investigated by the state CID, but the victims' families later petitioned the high court seeking a CBI probe. -- PTI

