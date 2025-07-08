HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Would you fly Air India? Shabana Azmi says...

Tue, 08 July 2025
14:20
Shabana Azmi (needs no introduction) reposes her faith in the beleaguered national carrier Air India with this post: "Off to #London for @Wimbledon on @airindia . Reiterating faith in our National carrier with the best inflight service in the world ! @Javedakhtarjadu @mantagoyal."

The faith in Air India has nosedived after the AI-171 Ahmedabad plane crash. Around 270 people were killed due to the fatal crash of the London Gatwick-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad soon after takeoff on June 12.

Today, a Parliamentary panel held discussions with senior civil aviation ministry officials as well as airline and airport representatives, with several Parliamentarians mentioning the Air India plane crash and when the probe report will be ready, sources said. 

The members also raised concerns over a sudden surge in Srinagar airfares following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, sources said. Among other issues, the sources said that some members demanded an audit of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). 

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), headed by senior Congress leader K C Venugopal, met the senior officials and airline representatives. Top airline representatives, including Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson were present, the sources said. Many panel members mentioned the Air India plane crash on June 12, and one of the members sought to know from the ministry officials about the time frame for completing the analysis of the aircraft's black boxes, the sources said. 

