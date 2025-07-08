Tulu forum demands renaming of Dakshina Kannada as Mangaluru district

17:51

Addressing reporters here, Samiti leader Dayananda Kathalsar said the name "Dakshina Kannada" was a colonial legacy and does not represent the linguistic and cultural aspirations of the local population.





He claimed the change would promote regional pride and administrative clarity.





Kathalsar also highlighted that several districts in Karnataka, such as Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru, bear the names of their principal cities and said Mangaluru deserves similar recognition.





The Samiti plans to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and relevant officials, seeking prompt action.





The demand has sparked fresh debate in the coastal region, where identity and linguistic pride are politically significant.





The government has not yet responded to the request.





However, the issue is expected to draw attention in upcoming assembly sessions, especially amid calls for decentralisation and cultural representation in district governance.





Recently, the Karnataka cabinet had approved the renaming of Bengaluru Rural district as 'Bengaluru North'.





The proposal was cleared at a cabinet meeting chaired by Siddaramaiah atop Nandi Hills on July 2.





In May, the cabinet had also approved the renaming of the neighbouring Ramanagara district as 'Bengaluru South'. -- PTI

