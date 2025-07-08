The Kashmiri Militant Who Killed 300 Terrorists

16:47





Once a teenage militant from Kashmir's Pulwama, Mushtaq crossed into Pakistan under the cover of darkness, trained with Afghan warlords, fought against the government forces in Afghanistan as part of Ahmad Shah Masoud's Northern Alliance, and returned to the Valley as a gun-wielding insurgent.





But unlike most, Mushtaq's story didn't end in a hail of bullets or a prison cell. Instead, he switched sides, infiltrated terror networks, and became the Indian Army's most valuable undercover asset.





"I saw how Pakistan does double-dealing, how it gives an Islamic colour to the azaadi narrative," he says, recalling his days behind enemy lines. Haunted by betrayal and hunted by both sides, Mushtaq's intelligence saved hundreds of lives -- including the moment he tipped off the Indian Army about the imminent Kargil attack, rewriting the course of history.Today, he's credited with bringing back scores of radicalised Kashmiri youth, guiding them away from terror and into the ranks of the Territorial Army.





His journey, chronicled in S Ramachandran's The Bravehearts, is a tale of danger, redemption, and patriotism -- proof that sometimes, the bravest warriors are forged in the enemy's own den.





Interestingly, despite the fear of death looming large over operatives like him, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat not only agreed to reveal his real identity to S Ramachandran for the book but also shared his pictures with Prasanna D Zore, Syed Firdaus Ashraf and allowed them to be used for this report.





Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat is India's answer to James Bond or Jason Bourne -- a man whose life reads like a spy thriller scripted in the shadows of Kashmir's insurgency.