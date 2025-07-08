HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

The Kashmiri Militant Who Killed 300 Terrorists

Tue, 08 July 2025
Share:
16:47
image
Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat is India's answer to James Bond or Jason Bourne -- a man whose life reads like a spy thriller scripted in the shadows of Kashmir's insurgency.

Once a teenage militant from Kashmir's Pulwama, Mushtaq crossed into Pakistan under the cover of darkness, trained with Afghan warlords, fought against the government forces in Afghanistan as part of Ahmad Shah Masoud's Northern Alliance, and returned to the Valley as a gun-wielding insurgent.

But unlike most, Mushtaq's story didn't end in a hail of bullets or a prison cell. Instead, he switched sides, infiltrated terror networks, and became the Indian Army's most valuable undercover asset.

"I saw how Pakistan does double-dealing, how it gives an Islamic colour to the azaadi narrative," he says, recalling his days behind enemy lines. Haunted by betrayal and hunted by both sides, Mushtaq's intelligence saved hundreds of lives -- including the moment he tipped off the Indian Army about the imminent Kargil attack, rewriting the course of history.Today, he's credited with bringing back scores of radicalised Kashmiri youth, guiding them away from terror and into the ranks of the Territorial Army. 

His journey, chronicled in S Ramachandran's The Bravehearts, is a tale of danger, redemption, and patriotism -- proof that sometimes, the bravest warriors are forged in the enemy's own den.

Interestingly, despite the fear of death looming large over operatives like him, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat not only agreed to reveal his real identity to S Ramachandran for the book but also shared his pictures with Prasanna D Zore, Syed Firdaus Ashraf and allowed them to be used for this report.

Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! How much is Smriti Irani being paid for Kyunki Saas 2.0?
LIVE! How much is Smriti Irani being paid for Kyunki Saas 2.0?

High drama at MNS, Sena-UBT's 'Marathi asmita' march in Maha
High drama at MNS, Sena-UBT's 'Marathi asmita' march in Maha

Police detained MNS leader Avinash Jadhav ahead of a rally planned in Thane to counter a protest staged by traders against the slapping of a food stall owner for not speaking in Marathi.

The Kashmiri Militant Who Killed 300 Terrorists
The Kashmiri Militant Who Killed 300 Terrorists

'A man with a gun commanded respect. I thought if I also got a gun, I could save my family. With this thought, I went to Pakistan and got training there'

Fadnavis reacts to BJP MP's 'patak patak ke...' dare
Fadnavis reacts to BJP MP's 'patak patak ke...' dare

"I feel no one can reject the contribution of Maharashtra and Marathi people in the history and present of the country. If someone is rejecting it, then I feel it is wrong," Fadnavis said.

Over 12,000 children died in Maha in 11 months, 37 daily
Over 12,000 children died in Maha in 11 months, 37 daily

The minister neither provided any age-wise break-up nor specified the causes behind the death of the children.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD