The cartoonist who fought censors with a smile

Abu Abraham





The cartoon capturing this moment - piercing and satirical - is the work of Abu Abraham, one of India's finest political cartoonists. His pen skewered power with elegance and edge, especially during the 1975 Emergency, a 21-month stretch of suspended civil liberties and muzzled media under Indira Gandhi's rule.





The press was silenced overnight on 25 June. Delhi's newspaper presses lost power, and by morning censorship was law. The government demanded the press bend to its will - and, as opposition leader LK Advani later famously remarked, many "chose to crawl".





Another famous cartoon - he signed them Abu, after his pen name - from that time shows a man asking another: "What do you think of editors who are more loyal than the censor?"





In many ways, half a century later, Abu's cartoons still ring true.

















"It's unfair to lift censorship suddenly," growls a grizzled newspaper editor into the phone, a copy ofsprawled across his desk. "We should be given time to prepare our minds."