Stopped a big war: Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim

08:44

The United States is close to making a trade deal with India, President Donald Trump has said.





"Now, we've made a deal with the United Kingdom, we've made a deal with China.We're close to making a deal with India. Others we met with and we don't think we're going to be able to make a deal, so we just send them a letter. If you want to play ball, this is what you have to pay," Trump said on Monday.





The remarks came as the Trump administration sent out the first tranche of "letters" to various countries Monday detailing the tariffs that the US will impose on products from those countries entering America.





The countries that got these letters, signed by Trump, were Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Malaysia, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand and Tunisia.





"We're sending out letters to various countries telling them how much tariffs they have to pay," Trump said.





He added that the countries were "ripping" the US and were charging us tariffs at levels that nobody's ever seen before. We have some countries that were charging 200% tariffs and making it impossible to do business.





"And what the tariffs are doing is they're driving people in and companies into the United States," he said while speaking to reporters ahead of a bilateral dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on Monday.





Trump also repeated the claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan by telling the two neighbours that Washington would not do trade with them if they continued the fighting.





"We did a job with India and Pakistan, Serbia, Kosovo, Rwanda and the Congo, and this was all over the last three weeks or so and others that were ready to fight," Trump said.





"And we stopped a lot of fights. I think the very big one, frankly, a very, very big one, was India and Pakistan. And we stopped that over trade," he said. -- PTI