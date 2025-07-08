Rupee rises 26 paise to close at 85.68 against US dollar

19:39





Foreign fund inflows and firm domestic equity markets further boosted the rupee, according to forex traders.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.75 against the US dollar and traded in a narrow range of 85.64-85.80 before settling at 85.68 (provisional), up 26 paise from the previous close.





The local unit logged a steep fall of 54 paise to settle at 85.94 against the US dollar on Monday.

