Rising Ganga submerges ghats in Varanasi and Prayagraj

In Varanasi, the Manikarnika Ghat was completely submerged, and a nearby temple was inundated. Similarly, Ram Ghat in Prayagraj went under water as the river continued to swell.





The resident told ANI, "The water level in the river has risen, and this situation will remain for the next two months. This happens every year."





Meanwhile, waterlogging was reported in several areas of Moradabad. Visuals from the Bholanath colony showed houses submerged in stagnant water.





A resident said, "Nearly 15-20 houses have been immersed in water. This is drain water along with rainwater that has caused waterlogging in the colony."





Moradabad Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajit Kumar said most of the city is unaffected due to prior drainage work.





"As per the orders of the Municipal Commissioner, we got all the drains cleaned before 20th May. As a result, 90 per cent of the city is not waterlogged. Colonies that are in too low-lying areas like Bholanath colony - an unauthorised colony and has multiple encroachments are under waterlogging situations," Kumar told ANI. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in western Uttar Pradesh from July 7 to 10. -- ANI

