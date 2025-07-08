Rebuilt British-era Mumbai bridge named after Op Sindoor

22:15

The British-era bridge will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday morning, they said.





The east-west connector, earlier known as the Carnac Bridge and named after former Bombay Province governor James Rivett Carnac, who held the office from 1839 to 1841, has been rechristened as 'Sindoor Bridge' (after Operation Sindoor).





A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official told PTI that Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar had written to the civic body recommending the renaming of the ROB as 'Sindoor Bridge' in honour of the May 7-10 military operation against Pakistan's terror sites and air bases.





In a release issued on late Tuesday evening, the BMC said deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Narwekar, and other senior leaders and civic officials will be present at the inauguration ceremony.





The bridge, which connects eastern and western parts of the Central Railway's train tracks (between Mumbai CSMT and Masjid stations) and links to P D'Mello Road, will help ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in South Mumbai.





The Sindoor Bridge was rebuilt by the BMC after the original 150-year-old structure was declared unsafe by the Central Railway and dismantled in August 2022.





According to the BMC, the new structure, constructed as per a design approved by CR, spans a total length of 328 metres, including a 70-metre stretch within Railway limits, and 230 metres of approach roads on either side. -- PTI

