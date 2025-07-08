HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rebuilt British-era Mumbai bridge named after Op Sindoor

Tue, 08 July 2025
22:15
The Carnac Road Over Bridge during renovation/Image courtesy BMC on X
The reconstructed Carnac Road Over Bridge in South Mumbai has been renamed as "Sindoor Bridge", a nomenclature inspired by India's military action in May against Pakistan to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, civic officials said on Tuesday. 

The British-era bridge will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday morning, they said. 

The east-west connector, earlier known as the Carnac Bridge and named after former Bombay Province governor James Rivett Carnac, who held the office from 1839 to 1841, has been rechristened as 'Sindoor Bridge' (after Operation Sindoor). 

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official told PTI that Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar had written to the civic body recommending the renaming of the ROB as 'Sindoor Bridge' in honour of the May 7-10 military operation against Pakistan's terror sites and air bases. 

In a release issued on late Tuesday evening, the BMC said deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Narwekar, and other senior leaders and civic officials will be present at the inauguration ceremony. 

The bridge, which connects eastern and western parts of the Central Railway's train tracks (between Mumbai CSMT and Masjid stations) and links to P D'Mello Road, will help ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in South Mumbai. 

The Sindoor Bridge was rebuilt by the BMC after the original 150-year-old structure was declared unsafe by the Central Railway and dismantled in August 2022. 

According to the BMC, the new structure, constructed as per a design approved by CR, spans a total length of 328 metres, including a 70-metre stretch within Railway limits, and 230 metres of approach roads on either side. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fuel ban for old vehicles in Delhi on Hold till Nov 1
LIVE! Fuel ban for old vehicles in Delhi on Hold till Nov 1

Train coach gangrape: Cops scan CCTV footage for accused
Train coach gangrape: Cops scan CCTV footage for accused

According to a complaint lodged by her husband, the woman had gone missing after she left home on June 24. The missing complaint was filed on June 26.

Khemka Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Arrested
Khemka Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Arrested

Ashok Sah was arrested after his name was revealed to the police by Umesh Kumar, the shooter who killed Gopal Khemka late on Friday evening.

TN: 3 killed as train hits school bus; gatekeeper held
TN: 3 killed as train hits school bus; gatekeeper held

Due to the impact, the vehicle carrying students was flung a distance away from the level crossing after it hit the running train. The loco pilot managed to stop the train after traversing some distance, police said.

Bihar restricts 35% women jobs quota to permanent residents
Bihar restricts 35% women jobs quota to permanent residents

The Bihar cabinet has decided to restrict the 35 per cent quota for women in government jobs to only permanent residents of the state, ahead of upcoming elections.

