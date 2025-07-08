HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Raj Bhavan, civil courts in Hyderabad receive bomb threats; turns out to be hoax

Tue, 08 July 2025
Share:
20:30
File image
File image
The Telangana Raj Bhavan, City Civil Courts and several other locations here received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, leading authorities to conduct searches. 

The Raj Bhavan staff received an email threat, prompting a thorough search of the premises that found nothing suspicious, police said. 

The email sent to City Civil Court warned of "4 RDX-based IEDs placed in your Civil Court/Judge Chambers and Gymkhana Club. Evacuate all judges/staff soon!" 

After receiving information, police teams reached the spot with a bomb disposal and sniffer dog squad and searched the premises. 

However, no suspicious material was found. 

The judicial officials, advocates and others were evacuated from the court premises and court proceedings were halted during the searches. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fuel ban for old vehicles in Delhi on Hold till Nov 1
LIVE! Fuel ban for old vehicles in Delhi on Hold till Nov 1

Parl panel meet: DGCA plans to curb airfare surge
Parl panel meet: DGCA plans to curb airfare surge

Aviation regulator DGCA plans to implement measures to control excessive air ticket price increases, following concerns raised during a parliamentary panel meeting. The meeting also addressed air safety issues in light of the Ahmedabad...

Plea in SC seeks nationwide revision of electoral rolls
Plea in SC seeks nationwide revision of electoral rolls

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, particularly before parliamentary, state assembly and local body elections. The court has agreed to hear a batch of petitions...

High drama at 'Marathi asmita' march; Sena min heckled
High drama at 'Marathi asmita' march; Sena min heckled

Police detained MNS leader Avinash Jadhav ahead of a rally planned in Thane to counter a protest staged by traders against the slapping of a food stall owner for not speaking in Marathi.

'Bharat Is Becoming Like Somalia'
'Bharat Is Becoming Like Somalia'

'The government's priority is not farmers.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD