Raj Bhavan, civil courts in Hyderabad receive bomb threats; turns out to be hoax

20:30

The Raj Bhavan staff received an email threat, prompting a thorough search of the premises that found nothing suspicious, police said.





The email sent to City Civil Court warned of "4 RDX-based IEDs placed in your Civil Court/Judge Chambers and Gymkhana Club. Evacuate all judges/staff soon!"





After receiving information, police teams reached the spot with a bomb disposal and sniffer dog squad and searched the premises.





However, no suspicious material was found.





The judicial officials, advocates and others were evacuated from the court premises and court proceedings were halted during the searches. -- PTI

