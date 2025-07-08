Over 100 dead in Texas floods

10:13

Possessions destroyed in the floods. Reuters/Sergio Flores





As per CNN, among the most heavily impacted areas is Camp Mystic, a Christian all-girls summer camp located along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, with 27 confirmed deaths of campers and counsellors in the floods, while 10 campers and one counsellor remain unaccounted for.





Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha reported that a total of 75 people have died in the county--48 adults and 27 children. Many of the child victims were attending Camp Mystic at the time of the disaster. Search efforts are ongoing, with 24 individuals still missing across the state, CNN reported.

-- ANI

More than 100 people have lost their lives due to catastrophic flooding across central Texas in the US, with state authorities continuing rescue operations as drier weather is forecast for the coming days, as reported by CNN on Tuesday.