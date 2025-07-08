HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Over 100 dead in Texas floods

Tue, 08 July 2025
Share:
10:13
Possessions destroyed in the floods. Reuters/Sergio Flores
Possessions destroyed in the floods. Reuters/Sergio Flores
More than 100 people have lost their lives due to catastrophic flooding across central Texas in the US, with state authorities continuing rescue operations as drier weather is forecast for the coming days, as reported by CNN on Tuesday. 

As per CNN, among the most heavily impacted areas is Camp Mystic, a Christian all-girls summer camp located along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, with 27 confirmed deaths of campers and counsellors in the floods, while 10 campers and one counsellor remain unaccounted for. 

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha reported that a total of 75 people have died in the county--48 adults and 27 children. Many of the child victims were attending Camp Mystic at the time of the disaster. Search efforts are ongoing, with 24 individuals still missing across the state, CNN reported. 
-- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Accused in Gopal Khemka's murder killed in encounter
LIVE! Accused in Gopal Khemka's murder killed in encounter

'Patak patak ke maarenge': BJP MP stirs row on Marathi issue
'Patak patak ke maarenge': BJP MP stirs row on Marathi issue

Uddhav Thackeray criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his controversial remarks amid the Marathi-Hindi language row, accusing him of trying to divide people and disturb harmony.

'Stopped a lot of fights': Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim
'Stopped a lot of fights': Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim

President Trump says the US is close to a trade deal with India, while also claiming to have stopped a war between India and Pakistan.

What's The Solution To India's Pakistan Problem?
What's The Solution To India's Pakistan Problem?

China and Pakistan are in a tight strategic alliance. India must deal with them one at a time, but be prepared in case they decide to collude, points out Shekhar Gupta.

FIR registered against RCB cricketer Yash Dayal
FIR registered against RCB cricketer Yash Dayal

The action was taken after a woman made a complaint to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through IGRS.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD