Modi receives a unique 114-horse welcome in Brazil

Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shared a hug as the President received the PM at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil.





The prime minister was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour.





The national anthems of India and Brazil were played at Alvorada Palace.





Modi also received a unique 114-horse welcome at the ceremonial welcome at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia.





Earlier, the PM was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at Brasilia airport with the Batala Mundo band performing traditional Afro-Brazilian compositions.





"At Brasilia airport, the Batala Mundo band played some wonderful compositions. Theirs is a global effort to promote Afro-Brazilian percussion, in particular the Samba-Reggae from Salvador da Bahia, Brazil," he said in a post on X.





The Indian community in Brazil was also present at the airport to greet the Prime Minister.





"Landed in Brasilia a short while ago. The Indian community accorded a memorable welcome, once again highlighting how passionate our diaspora is and how connected they remain with their roots," Modi said in another post. -- ANI

