HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi receives a unique 114-horse welcome in Brazil

Tue, 08 July 2025
Share:
20:20
PM Narendra Modi receives a 114-horse welcome at the ceremonial welcome, at Alvorada Palace in Brazil./ANI on X
PM Narendra Modi receives a 114-horse welcome at the ceremonial welcome, at Alvorada Palace in Brazil./ANI on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a State Visit to Brazil after participating in the BRICS Summit, received a warm ceremonial welcome at the Alvorada Palace in Brazil on Tuesday.

Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shared a hug as the President received the PM at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil.

The prime minister was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. 

The national anthems of India and Brazil were played at Alvorada Palace.

Modi also received a unique 114-horse welcome at the ceremonial welcome at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia.

Earlier, the PM was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at Brasilia airport with the Batala Mundo band performing traditional Afro-Brazilian compositions.

"At Brasilia airport, the Batala Mundo band played some wonderful compositions. Theirs is a global effort to promote Afro-Brazilian percussion, in particular the Samba-Reggae from Salvador da Bahia, Brazil," he said in a post on X.

The Indian community in Brazil was also present at the airport to greet the Prime Minister. 

"Landed in Brasilia a short while ago. The Indian community accorded a memorable welcome, once again highlighting how passionate our diaspora is and how connected they remain with their roots," Modi said in another post. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fuel ban for old vehicles in Delhi on Hold till Nov 1
LIVE! Fuel ban for old vehicles in Delhi on Hold till Nov 1

Parl panel meet: DGCA plans to curb airfare surge
Parl panel meet: DGCA plans to curb airfare surge

Aviation regulator DGCA plans to implement measures to control excessive air ticket price increases, following concerns raised during a parliamentary panel meeting. The meeting also addressed air safety issues in light of the Ahmedabad...

Plea in SC seeks nationwide revision of electoral rolls
Plea in SC seeks nationwide revision of electoral rolls

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, particularly before parliamentary, state assembly and local body elections. The court has agreed to hear a batch of petitions...

High drama at 'Marathi asmita' march; Sena min heckled
High drama at 'Marathi asmita' march; Sena min heckled

Police detained MNS leader Avinash Jadhav ahead of a rally planned in Thane to counter a protest staged by traders against the slapping of a food stall owner for not speaking in Marathi.

'Bharat Is Becoming Like Somalia'
'Bharat Is Becoming Like Somalia'

'The government's priority is not farmers.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD