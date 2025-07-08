HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Minor raped by father gives birth in train, baby abandoned

Tue, 08 July 2025
11:23
Police found a newborn inside a bag in the general coach of a Summer Special Train at the Moradabad Junction, officials said on Tuesday. 

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the child belonged to a minor girl, who had become pregnant after her father allegedly raped her. The family of the minor girl was taking her to Delhi for treatment on June 22 when the girl gave birth in the train's washroom. 

The family members put the newborn inside a bag and returned home. The police found the newborn in a bag along with a SIM card from which the family members of the newborn were traced. 

"On June 22, a baby was reported in a bag in the Summer Special train. The baby was taken to the hospital, and a SIM card from Bihar was also recovered from the bag. When traced, the owner of the SIM card told that the baby was of a minor girl relative of his, who had become pregnant after rape." 

Moradabad Junction Station Head GRP, Ravindra Vashistha says. "Her family was taking the girl to Delhi, during which the girl gave birth to a child in the train. Scared, they put the baby in a bag and kept it in the general coach and returned by train," Ravindra Vashistha added.

 According to the police, the victim has admitted of being raped by her father. "The victim was produced in the court and statements were recorded, in which it was told that the rape was committed by the victim's father," he said. -- ANI

