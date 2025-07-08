HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Marathi row: MNS leader detained ahead of rally

Tue, 08 July 2025
Share:
09:31
image
Police detained local MNS leader Avinash Jadhav early on Tuesday ahead of a rally planned in Thane to counter a protest staged by traders against the slapping of a food stall owner for not speaking in Marathi, officials said.
 
The rally, proposed by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Mira Bhayander area of Maharashtra's Thane district later on Tuesday, has not been given permission by police, they said.

The police on Monday issued orders restraining the entry of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) Thane and Palghar head Jadhav, who was supposed to participate in the rally, in Mira Bhayander area.
 
He was detained from his house in Thane at around 3.30 am, an official from Thane police control room said.
 
The Raj Thackeray-led MNS also posted a video of his detention on social media.
 
Security was stepped up in Mira Bhayander area in light of the proposed rally, which has been prohibited by police, officials said. 

A food stall owner in Bhayander area was slapped by some MNS activists last week for not speaking in Marathi.

Seven members of the MNS were later detained and allowed to go after the police served notices on them.

Traders in Bhayander area had staged a protest, demanding action against those who assaulted the food stall owner. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Accused in Gopal Khemka's murder killed in encounter
LIVE! Accused in Gopal Khemka's murder killed in encounter

'Patak patak ke maarenge': BJP MP stokes row amid Marathi row
'Patak patak ke maarenge': BJP MP stokes row amid Marathi row

Uddhav Thackeray criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his controversial remarks amid the Marathi-Hindi language row, accusing him of trying to divide people and disturb harmony.

What's The Solution To India's Pakistan Problem?
What's The Solution To India's Pakistan Problem?

China and Pakistan are in a tight strategic alliance. India must deal with them one at a time, but be prepared in case they decide to collude, points out Shekhar Gupta.

Trump extends reciprocal tariff deadline to August 1
Trump extends reciprocal tariff deadline to August 1

The US on Monday decided to delay imposing its "Liberation Day" reciprocal tariffs until August 1, allowing more time to iron out issues between New Delhi and Washington before finalising an interim trade deal.On April 2, US President...

Andhra Bets on AI to Fight Mosquito Menace
Andhra Bets on AI to Fight Mosquito Menace

When mosquito numbers cross safe limits in any area, automatic alerts will be sent, and civic teams will carry out spraying or fogging operations.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD