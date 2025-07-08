HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man who provided gun to shoot Khemka killed in encounter

Tue, 08 July 2025
10:05
Police at the encounter site
Police at the encounter site
Update: A criminal named Vikas alias Raja (29) was killed in a encounter by the Bihar police in the early hours today in the Malsalami area of Patna in connection with the murder of prominent businessman Gopal Khemka, police said.

Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma has confirmed the killing and said the body had been sent for postmortem. The suspect was wanted in several other criminal cases as well, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of officers probing the murder case reached Damaria Ghat around 2.25 am in search of Vikas, an official said.

"On spotting the police personnel, he tried to escape and also opened fire. The officers retaliated, and he was killed," the police official said.

No police personnel sustained any injury, he added.
A pistol, a spent and a live cartridge were recovered from the spot, the official said.

"It is suspected that Vikas provided the weapon that was used in the murder of Khemka," he said.

Police had earlier arrested Umesh Kumar, the main shooter in the murder of Gopal Khemka.

The police has been under tremendous pressure to arrest the shooter and has faced flak from the Opposition over the law and order collapse. 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed Bihar police DGP Vinay Kumar to take strong action and crack the case as soon as possible.

Khemka was shot in the head at point blank range by a single shooter who was wearing a helmet, late night on Friday. Khemka later succumbed to his injuries. 

CCTV footage shows the killer waiting near the gate of Khemka's building for some time for him to arrive from Bankipor Club.

MI Khan in Patna and agencies

