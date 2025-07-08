HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maha minister tries to join MNS protest, gets heckled

Tue, 08 July 2025
Share:
17:26
image
In a surprising turn of events, Maharashtra Minister Pratap Baburao Sarnaik on Tuesday broke ranks with his government and came to Mira Bhayandar to support the MNS protest against traders over the language row. But instead of a warm welcome, MNS workers called him a traitor and forced the minister to leave the spot. 

The minister had no choice but to leave as the crowd grew agitated. 

Earlier, the Minister challenged his government, saying that the police can attempt to arrest him, but he would join the protest. Meanwhile, police detained several MNS workers, including their Thane chief Avinash Jadhav, as they tried to march during the protest. 

The tensions flared after a food stall owner was attacked for not speaking Marathi, sparking protests from traders and a fierce counter-protest by the MNS.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Only 53% of students in Class 6 know tables up to 10
LIVE! Only 53% of students in Class 6 know tables up to 10

EC defends Bihar roll revision as SC takes up Oppn pleas
EC defends Bihar roll revision as SC takes up Oppn pleas

Election Commission officials defend the intensive revision of Bihar's voters' list as 'inclusive' amid criticism from opposition parties, who claim it will disenfranchise voters. The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions challenging...

Puri defamation: HC refuses to accept TMC MP's apology
Puri defamation: HC refuses to accept TMC MP's apology

The Delhi High Court refused to accept TMC MP Saket Gokhale's written apology in a defamation case against former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, citing discrepancies and directing him to file a fresh one. The case involves allegations...

The Kashmiri Militant Who Killed 300 Terrorists
The Kashmiri Militant Who Killed 300 Terrorists

'A man with a gun commanded respect. I thought if I also got a gun, I could save my family. With this thought, I went to Pakistan and got training there'

Accused in Bihar bizman's murder killed in encounter
Accused in Bihar bizman's murder killed in encounter

Acting on a tip-off, the team of officers probing the murder case reached Damaria Ghat around 2.25 am in search of Vikas, an official said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD