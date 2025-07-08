Maha minister tries to join MNS protest, gets heckled

17:26





The minister had no choice but to leave as the crowd grew agitated.





Earlier, the Minister challenged his government, saying that the police can attempt to arrest him, but he would join the protest. Meanwhile, police detained several MNS workers, including their Thane chief Avinash Jadhav, as they tried to march during the protest.





The tensions flared after a food stall owner was attacked for not speaking Marathi, sparking protests from traders and a fierce counter-protest by the MNS.

In a surprising turn of events, Maharashtra Minister Pratap Baburao Sarnaik on Tuesday broke ranks with his government and came to Mira Bhayandar to support the MNS protest against traders over the language row. But instead of a warm welcome, MNS workers called him a traitor and forced the minister to leave the spot.