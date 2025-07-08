HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Kerala doctors resist food testing task for VVIP visits

Tue, 08 July 2025
Share:
23:54
image
An order from Kerala's health department assigning three doctors to test food for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during his recent visit has sparked anger, with the doctors saying they are not trained for the job and may protest.

One of the doctors had to accompany food safety officers, police, and health officials to the catering firm and guest houses where the Vice President stayed.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association said it is planning to submit a representation on the matter, seeking an explanation as to how doctors can be deputed as food testing officers when they have no expertise in the field. 

The association said that if the issue is not resolved, it may stage a protest against the move.

"We got an order deputing three doctorsErnakulam General Hospital RMO, a doctor from Kodanad Family Health Centre, and one doctor from Aluva District Hospitalas food testing officers for the Vice President when he visited the district a day ago. We do not know how we could be deputed as a food testing officer as we do not have any qualification to do so," Dr T Sudhakar, Ernakulam district president of KGMOA, said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rebuilt British-era Mumbai bridge named after Op Sindoor
LIVE! Rebuilt British-era Mumbai bridge named after Op Sindoor

Train coach gangrape: Cops scan CCTV footage for accused
Train coach gangrape: Cops scan CCTV footage for accused

According to a complaint lodged by her husband, the woman had gone missing after she left home on June 24. The missing complaint was filed on June 26.

Khemka Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Arrested
Khemka Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Arrested

Ashok Sah was arrested after his name was revealed to the police by Umesh Kumar, the shooter who killed Gopal Khemka late on Friday evening.

TN: 3 killed as train hits school bus; gatekeeper held
TN: 3 killed as train hits school bus; gatekeeper held

Due to the impact, the vehicle carrying students was flung a distance away from the level crossing after it hit the running train. The loco pilot managed to stop the train after traversing some distance, police said.

Bihar restricts 35% women jobs quota to permanent residents
Bihar restricts 35% women jobs quota to permanent residents

The Bihar cabinet has decided to restrict the 35 per cent quota for women in government jobs to only permanent residents of the state, ahead of upcoming elections.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD