Kerala doctors resist food testing task for VVIP visits

One of the doctors had to accompany food safety officers, police, and health officials to the catering firm and guest houses where the Vice President stayed.





The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association said it is planning to submit a representation on the matter, seeking an explanation as to how doctors can be deputed as food testing officers when they have no expertise in the field.





The association said that if the issue is not resolved, it may stage a protest against the move.





"We got an order deputing three doctorsErnakulam General Hospital RMO, a doctor from Kodanad Family Health Centre, and one doctor from Aluva District Hospitalas food testing officers for the Vice President when he visited the district a day ago. We do not know how we could be deputed as a food testing officer as we do not have any qualification to do so," Dr T Sudhakar, Ernakulam district president of KGMOA, said. -- PTI

