Kanwariyas vandalise dhaba in UP over onion in food

Tue, 08 July 2025
20:06
image
A group of kanwariyas vandalised a dhaba after they were allegedly served onion in their food, police said on Tuesday. 

Superintendent of police Satyanarayan Prajapat said the police rushed to the spot to pacify the kanwariyas. 

No case has been registered in the matter and the kanwariyas continued their yatra later. 

The incident occurred on Monday night on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway near Falauda bypass under the Purkazi police station. 

Furious over being served onion in their dinner, around 20 kanwariyas broke some furniture at the dhaba, the police said. 

The police said they have not received any complaint in the matter so no case has been lodged. -- PTI

