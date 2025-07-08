HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

How much is Smriti Irani being paid for Kyunki Saas reboot?

Tue, 08 July 2025
Share:
16:10
image
Former BJP MP Smriti Irani, as everyone is aware, is making a comeback as Tulsi Virani in the soap, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, reboot. The new edition of the show is set to return on July 29 at 10:30 pm on Star Plus.

And of course, India wants to know how much Irani will be paid this time around. 

According to a report by NDTV, she is being paid Rs 14 lakh per episode in the reboot. When the show began in 2000, Smriti Irani used to receive a fee of Rs 1,800 per episode, the reports says. 

The show used to be aired on Star Plus in 2000 and ran till 2008. The makers are now set to return with the second season of the show, which will have Irani reprise her role. The promo was shared by Star Plus on its official Instagram handle. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! How much is Smriti Irani being paid for Kyunki Saas 2.0?
LIVE! How much is Smriti Irani being paid for Kyunki Saas 2.0?

High drama at MNS, Sena-UBT's 'Marathi asmita' march in Maha
High drama at MNS, Sena-UBT's 'Marathi asmita' march in Maha

Police detained MNS leader Avinash Jadhav ahead of a rally planned in Thane to counter a protest staged by traders against the slapping of a food stall owner for not speaking in Marathi.

The Kashmiri Militant Who Killed 300 Terrorists
The Kashmiri Militant Who Killed 300 Terrorists

'A man with a gun commanded respect. I thought if I also got a gun, I could save my family. With this thought, I went to Pakistan and got training there'

Fadnavis reacts to BJP MP's 'patak patak ke...' dare
Fadnavis reacts to BJP MP's 'patak patak ke...' dare

"I feel no one can reject the contribution of Maharashtra and Marathi people in the history and present of the country. If someone is rejecting it, then I feel it is wrong," Fadnavis said.

Over 12,000 children died in Maha in 11 months, 37 daily
Over 12,000 children died in Maha in 11 months, 37 daily

The minister neither provided any age-wise break-up nor specified the causes behind the death of the children.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD