How much is Smriti Irani being paid for Kyunki Saas reboot?





According to a report by NDTV, she is being paid Rs 14 lakh per episode in the reboot. When the show began in 2000, Smriti Irani used to receive a fee of Rs 1,800 per episode, the reports says.





The show used to be aired on Star Plus in 2000 and ran till 2008. The makers are now set to return with the second season of the show, which will have Irani reprise her role. The promo was shared by Star Plus on its official Instagram handle.

And of course, India wants to know how much Irani will be paid this time around.