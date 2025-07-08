HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Hooliganism Raj Thackeray's only purpose'

Tue, 08 July 2025
Share:
15:28
image
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday lashed out at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray after incidents of violence and vandalism by MNS workers were reported in the state amid Hindi-Marathi language row. 

Sharing an incident of violence by MNS workers on a student from Bihar that was mentioned in Wikileaks, Nishikant Dubey stated that "hooliganism" is Raj Thackeray's sole purpose, which the MNS chief does "out of fear" of losing Municipal Corporation elections.

In a post on X, Nishikant Dubey said, "When Raj Thackeray does not get public support, he puts goons forward, meaning hooliganism is his sole purpose, which he does just before the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections out of fear of losing." 

"My opposition is to Thackeray's hooliganism, and the limits of tolerance have been exhausted," he added. 

Nishikant Dubey, who earlier triggered a row over his comments, expressed his respect to the Maratha community. 

"The Maratha community is always respectable, and the country belongs to all of us. Where I am an MP, Maratha Madhulimaye ji has been an MP three times in a row. We made a Maratha win the Lok Sabha against Indira Gandhi. Thackeray, come to your senses, don't make your fight about the Maratha community, we have contributed to Mumbai's development and will continue to do so," Dubey said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! High drama at MNS+Sena-UBT's 'Marathi asmita' march
LIVE! High drama at MNS+Sena-UBT's 'Marathi asmita' march

Tensions in Mira Bhayander as MNS activists detained
Tensions in Mira Bhayander as MNS activists detained

Police detained MNS leader Avinash Jadhav ahead of a rally planned in Thane to counter a protest staged by traders against the slapping of a food stall owner for not speaking in Marathi.

Fadnavis reacts to BJP MP's 'patak patak ke...' dare
Fadnavis reacts to BJP MP's 'patak patak ke...' dare

"I feel no one can reject the contribution of Maharashtra and Marathi people in the history and present of the country. If someone is rejecting it, then I feel it is wrong," Fadnavis said.

Over 12,000 children died in Maha in 11 months, 37 daily
Over 12,000 children died in Maha in 11 months, 37 daily

The minister neither provided any age-wise break-up nor specified the causes behind the death of the children.

3 students dead as train collides with school bus in TN
3 students dead as train collides with school bus in TN

Due to the impact, the vehicle carrying students was flung a distance away from the level crossing after it hit the running train. The loco pilot managed to stop the train after traversing some distance, police said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD