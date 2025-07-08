'Hooliganism Raj Thackeray's only purpose'

15:28





Sharing an incident of violence by MNS workers on a student from Bihar that was mentioned in Wikileaks, Nishikant Dubey stated that "hooliganism" is Raj Thackeray's sole purpose, which the MNS chief does "out of fear" of losing Municipal Corporation elections.





In a post on X, Nishikant Dubey said, "When Raj Thackeray does not get public support, he puts goons forward, meaning hooliganism is his sole purpose, which he does just before the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections out of fear of losing."





"My opposition is to Thackeray's hooliganism, and the limits of tolerance have been exhausted," he added.





Nishikant Dubey, who earlier triggered a row over his comments, expressed his respect to the Maratha community.





"The Maratha community is always respectable, and the country belongs to all of us. Where I am an MP, Maratha Madhulimaye ji has been an MP three times in a row. We made a Maratha win the Lok Sabha against Indira Gandhi. Thackeray, come to your senses, don't make your fight about the Maratha community, we have contributed to Mumbai's development and will continue to do so," Dubey said. -- ANI

