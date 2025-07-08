HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
HC grants conditional bail to actors Srikanth, Krishna in drugs case

Tue, 08 July 2025
The Madras high court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to actors Srikanth and Krishna, who were arrested in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar passed the orders on the petitions filed by the actors.   

The judge granted bail on the conditions that they should execute a bond for Rs 10,000 with two sureties for a like sum and they should appear before the Nungambakkam police everyday until further orders.   

Last month, Srikanth was remanded to judicial custody till July 7.   

The actor was questioned at the Nungambakkam police station here following the detention of former AIADMK functionary T Prasad, whom the police claim has supplied cocaine to Srikanth (46), and another actor. -- PTI

