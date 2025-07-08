Fuel ban for old vehicles in Delhi on Hold till Nov 1

20:44

EOL vehicles are diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years.





According to directions issued earlier, such vehicles are not to be given fuel in Delhi from July 1 irrespective of the states they are registered in.





Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa last week requested the Commission For Air Quality Management to withhold action against such vehicles, calling the move "premature and potentially counterproductive", citing "operational and infrastructural challenges".





Sources said the CAQM, at a review meeting, decided to put on hold the implementation of the directions in Delhi.





The drive in Delhi will be launched along with five high-vehicle-density districts adjoining the national capital, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Sonipat, from November 1 this year, the sources said.





Fuel stations in Delhi have installed Automated Number Plate Recognition cameras to detect EOL vehicles. -- PTI

