Fadnavis orders probe into hotel deal amid Sena min row

Tue, 08 July 2025
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced a high-level inquiry to ascertain any irregularities in the tendering process to auction a hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. 

Shiv Sena MLA and state minister Sanjay Shirsat had come under fire after the opposition pointed out that his son's company was one of the three bidders. 

Ambadas Danve, leader of the opposition in the legislative council, raised the issue through a calling attention motion. 

The VITS Hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar belonged to Dhanda Corporation, a company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The properties of the Dhanada Corporation, including the VITS Hotel, were seized under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999. 

The court ordered the auction of the hotel. 

Accordingly, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar collectorate conducted proceedings. 

According to the government-registered valuer's report in December 2018, the value of the hotel was Rs 75.92 crore. 

In 2025, when the property is being auctioned, the value is pegged as per the 2018 valuation. 

The value of the hotel is Rs 150 crore now as per private valuers, Danve claimed. Danve alleged the lack of transparency in the auction process. 

He said three companies joined the process including M/s Siddhant Material Procurement and Suppliers Company. He said the company belongs to Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat's son Siddhant. 

He alleged that the company's registration form states that it had applied for registration in 2024 but has not yet been registered. 

He alleged cartelisation in the tendering process. M/s Siddhant Material Procurement and Suppliers Company bid for the company at the price of Rs 47 crore. 

The next two bidders bid with a difference of just Rs 5 lakh each- at Rs 46.95 and Rs 46.90 crore.  -- PTI

