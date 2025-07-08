Expert Panel For Weight Loss Drug May Be Set Up By Mid-July

10:15

Representational image





Officials in the know told Business Standard that the panel could be led by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and may include representatives from the Directorate General of Health Services and the Department of Pharmaceuticals.





"There are discussions that pharmaceutical associations may also be asked to join to provide an industry viewpoint," an official aware of the matter said. Last week, the Delhi high court directed the DCGI to consult experts and relevant stakeholders on the matter within three months.





The panel is also expected to examine the possible unregulated use of antidiabetic drugs for weight loss within the court-mandated three-month deadline to respond to the petitioner.





The directive came in response to a public interest litigation filed by fitness entrepreneur Jitendra Chouksey, who raised concerns about the marketing approval of drugs such as semaglutide, tirzepatide, and liraglutide for weight management, despite limited safety data and the absence of India-specific clinical trials.





The order comes close on the heels of several weight loss drug launches by multinational pharmaceutical companies in India. US-based Eli Lilly launched Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in March, while Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk introduced Wegovy (semaglutide) last month. These once-a-week injectable drugs belong to a class of therapies known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, which help regulate blood sugar and slow digestion, making people feel fuller for longer.





-- Sanket Koul, Business Standard

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) is likely to begin work on forming a court-ordered expert panel to study the unregulated use of weight loss drugs by mid-July, according to sources.