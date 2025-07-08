HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ex-lover kills woman, friend's baby in Delhi

Tue, 08 July 2025
19:27
File image
File image
A woman and a six-month-old toddler were found with their throats slit allegedly by her live-in partner in north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila area on Tuesday afternoon, an official said. 

A PCR call was received at 1.01 pm on Tuesday from a caller who claimed that her daughter and her friend had been murdered in her home, he added. 

The victim, believed to be between 22 and 23 years old and originally from Uttarakhand, had been staying with a friend two blocks away from her previous residence, where she lived with her former partner, Nikhil. 

"The woman experienced several issues and frequent arguments with Nikhil, leading her to leave and stay with the caller's family," deputy commissioner of police (North) Raja Banthia said. 

At the time of the incident, the mother was out with her husband, who runs a mobile shop, picking up her 5-year-old daughter from school. 

On Tuesday afternoon, Nikhil came to the house and allegedly killed both the woman and the toddler by slitting their throats with a knife, the DCP said. 

According to police sources, Nikhil allegedly killed the woman first out of anger for leaving him and then murdered the toddler as revenge against the mother for providing his former partner a place to stay away from him. 

A team from the Civil Lines Police Station reached the scene and found both victims lying in a pool of blood inside a room, the officer said. 

Meanwhile, Nikhil remains at large, and police teams have been formed to nab him. -- PTI

