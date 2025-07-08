Delhi High Court Rejects Celebi's Plea

11:08





Justice Sachin Datta upheld the revocation of security clearance of the Turkey-based firm by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in the interest of national security. On perusal of the relevant information, it transpires that there are compelling national security considerations involved, which impelled the Indian government to revoke the security clearance, the court said.





"While it would not be appropriate for this Court to make a verbatim reference to the relevant information/inputs, suffice it to say, that there is a necessity to eliminate the possibility of espionage and/or dual use of logistics capabilities which would be highly detrimental to the security of the country, especially in the event of an external conflict," the order said.





The court further noted that impelling geopolitical considerations, impinging upon the safety of the country, were also involved. ''the executive wing and not the judicial wing has the knowledge of India's geopolitical relationships to assess if an action is in the interest of India's national security," the order stated.





There was a considerable body of judicial dicta to the effect that the State is well within its rights to take pre-emptive measures to protect and preserve national security, the single-judge bench of the High Court said.





"No doubt, the principles of natural justice are sacrosanct; however, it is a compelling constitutional truth that security of the realm is the precondition for enjoyment of all other rights. The State/respondents are indeed justified in taking prompt and definitive action so as to completely obviate the possibility of the country's civil aviation and national security being compromised," the court said.





In its petition to the Delhi high court, Celebi Airport Services had said that public perception cannot be grounds for revocation of security clearance. The ground-handling company also submitted that it had been given no reason or opportunity for a hearing.





"We have been carrying the operations for 17 years without blemish. Then we received a letter on May 15 cancelling the security clearance. We were given no reason and no opportunity for hearing. It is because of public perception that the shareholding of the company is of Turkish nationals. But public perception cannot be grounds (for revocation of security clearance). There are 14,000 employees working. The entire business goes for a toss,' elebi's lawyers had told the court. Celebi had also argued that the Indian government's decision to revoke its security clearance was 'arbitrary and devoid of specific reasons."





The ministry of civil aviation, acting through the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), withdrew elebi's clearance on May 15, 2025, invoking national security grounds.





The move came amid mounting diplomatic tensions after Turkey supported Pakistan during hostilities involving Operation Sindoor. At least seven airports in the country cancelled the services of elebi and its subsidiaries. Celebi challenged the contract cancellations before the high courts of Madras, Bombay and Gujarat, besides challenging the security revocation before the Delhi high court.





-- Bhavini Mishra, Business Standard

The Delhi high court on Monday dismissed Turkey-based company elebi Airport Services Private Limited's plea challenging the Indian government's decision to revoke its security clearance. The court said that 'once national security considerations are found to exist, it was not for the Court to 'second guess the same.'