'Constitution still surviving because majority is Hindu'

Tue, 08 July 2025
BJP leader Prakash Reddy came to the support of Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday, amid a verbal spat with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over minority rights in India.Prakash Reddy said that Kiren Rijiju rightly said that minorities are getting more benefits than the majority in India. 

He claimed that the Constitution is surviving as the majority of people are Hindus.Reddy told ANI, "Kiren Rijiju rightly pointed out that the minorities are in a more advantageous position than the majority in this country. Unfortunately, Owaisi reacted to this. He feels it is the right of the Constitution, but the Constitution is still surviving and is implemented because the majority is Hindu."

Citing Pakistan and Bangladesh as examples, he said that there is no Constitution in these countries, while the Constitution of India will never be re-drafted and is a holy book given by Dr BR Ambedkar.

"The Constitution, which was drafted in Pakistan and Bangladesh, they are executing it, these two countries are the best examples, which were divided from India. There's no Constitution there. The Constitution has been thrown in the Bay of Bengal. In India, the Constitution is only amended, it will never be re-drafted as Ambedkar rightly gave a holy book to this country," Reddy said.

The BJP leader added that let the minorities enjoy the advantages, but they should also respect the Constitution.

"Unfortunately, the minority groups, particularly the Owaisi-led political party, feel that it is right that minorities are getting the maximum advantages. Let them get, but they have to respect the Constitution, Indian ethos and feelings," he said. -- ANI

