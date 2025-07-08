Bullet train project: Bridge over Daman Ganga River in Guj completed

17:58





This is the 16th river bridge to be completed for the project, out of a total of 21 planned in Gujarat.





With the completion of the Daman Ganga river bridge, all five river bridges in Valsad district for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project are now finished.





Across the entire corridor, 25 river bridges are being constructed.





The bullet train corridor stretches approximately 56 km through Valsad district (including 4.3 km in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli), extending from Zaroli village to Vaghaldara village.





This section is vital, incorporating the Vapi bullet train station, a 350-metre tunnel, five river bridges, and one PSC bridge.





The NHSRCL, in an official release, stated that the newly completed bridge on the Daman Ganga River is 360 metres long with nine full-span girders.





The bridge is located between the upcoming Boisar and Vapi bullet train stations.





Another river bridge over the Darotha River has already been completed between these two stations.





The other completed river bridges in Valsad include the Auranga (320 m), Par (320 m), Kolak (160 m), and Darotha (80 m). -- PTI

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited on Tuesday announced that the construction of a bridge over the Daman Ganga River in Gujarat's Valsad district as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has been completed.