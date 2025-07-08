BSE Sensex top gainers today

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tue, 08 July 2025
Benchmark BSE Sensex closed higher by 270 points on Tuesday, helped by late-day buying in banking and select IT shares as well as positive trends in the Asian markets. 

After moving in a narrow range for most of the session, the 30-share barometer rose by 270.01 points or 0.32 percent to close at 83,712.51. 

As many as 18 of its constituents ended higher and 12 lower. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 61.20 points or 0.24 percent to settle at 25,522.50, after a muted trading session. 

Stock markets moved in a range for most of the session before the emergence of value buying in the pre-close session. 

Investors are awaiting definitive progress on the proposed India-US trade even as the US extended the suspension of reciprocal tariffs until August 1, experts said. 

From the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal, Asian Paints, NTPC, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Adai Ports, Infosys and State Bank of India were among the major gainers. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Honeybee swarm delays IndiGo's Surat-Jaipur flight
LIVE! Honeybee swarm delays IndiGo's Surat-Jaipur flight

Bihar restricts 35% women jobs quota to permanent residents
Bihar restricts 35% women jobs quota to permanent residents

The Bihar cabinet has decided to restrict the 35 per cent quota for women in government jobs to only permanent residents of the state, ahead of upcoming elections.

Puri defamation: HC refuses to accept TMC MP's apology
Puri defamation: HC refuses to accept TMC MP's apology

The Delhi High Court refused to accept TMC MP Saket Gokhale's written apology in a defamation case against former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, citing discrepancies and directing him to file a fresh one. The case involves allegations...

The Kashmiri Militant Who Killed 300 Terrorists
The Kashmiri Militant Who Killed 300 Terrorists

'A man with a gun commanded respect. I thought if I also got a gun, I could save my family. With this thought, I went to Pakistan and got training there'

Accused in Bihar bizman's murder killed in encounter
Accused in Bihar bizman's murder killed in encounter

Acting on a tip-off, the team of officers probing the murder case reached Damaria Ghat around 2.25 am in search of Vikas, an official said.

