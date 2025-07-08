BSE Sensex top gainers today

19:05





After moving in a narrow range for most of the session, the 30-share barometer rose by 270.01 points or 0.32 percent to close at 83,712.51.





As many as 18 of its constituents ended higher and 12 lower.





The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 61.20 points or 0.24 percent to settle at 25,522.50, after a muted trading session.





Stock markets moved in a range for most of the session before the emergence of value buying in the pre-close session.





Investors are awaiting definitive progress on the proposed India-US trade even as the US extended the suspension of reciprocal tariffs until August 1, experts said.





From the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal, Asian Paints, NTPC, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Adai Ports, Infosys and State Bank of India were among the major gainers.

