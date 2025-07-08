HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BRICS formed to hurt US; will slap 10% tariff: Trump

Tue, 08 July 2025
23:26
US President Donald Trump/Ken Cedeno/Reuters
President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that BRICS was established to hurt" the US and "degenerate" the dollar as he warned that the member countries of the bloc would face a 10 percent tariff. 

Trump made the remarks while talking to reporters at the sixth Cabinet meeting at the White House. 

"They have to pay 10 percent if they are in BRICS," he said. 

Trump said BRICS was set up to hurt us" and "degenerate our dollar and take the dollar off as the standard. And that's okay if they want to play that game, but I can play that game too. So anybody that's in BRICS is getting a 10% charge, he said, adding that this will be happening pretty soon. Well, if they're a member of BRICS, they're gonna have to pay a 10% tariff. Just for that one thing, Trump said. Trump claimed that BRICS "largely broke up" but there are a couple that hang around". 

BRICS is not, in my opinion, a serious threat. But what they're trying to do is destroy the dollar so that another country can take over and be the standard, and we're not going to lose the standard at any time, he said, adding, "If you have a smart president, you will never lose the standard." -- PTI

